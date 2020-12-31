US 29 north closed after crash near I-40/85 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash on U.S. 29 north has shut down the highway, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
NCDOT reports that the incident began at about 12:09 p.m. Thursday.
The road is closed near Interstate 40/85 in the Greensboro area.
The scene is not expected to clear until 4:09 p.m.
No word on any injuries.
