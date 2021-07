ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has shut down US-29 southbound near Worsham Mill Road, close to the Virginia state line in Rockingham County.

There isn’t much information available at this time, but troopers are on the scene to investigate.

The Department of Transportation has put the highway reopening around 8 a.m.

We will bring updates on-air and online when we get them.