RUFFIN N.C. (WGHP) — A crash shut down US-29 southbound near Worsham Mill Road around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the report, the driver was traveling south in a tractor trailer. The truck went off of the road and turned over in the road.

The driver and a passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was charged with failure to maintain lane.

The scene cleared at 7:38 a.m.