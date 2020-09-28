UPS to hire more than 1,100 seasonal workers in Greensboro ahead of holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is looking to hiring more than 1,100 people in the Greensboro area in preparation for the holiday season, according to a news release.

Beginning in October, UPS expects package volume to increase through January as it usually does each year.

The company plans to hire 950 package handlers, 130 driver helpers and 20 supervisors in Greensboro.

Across the country, UPS expects to hire more than 100,000 seasonal workers.

“We’re preparing for a record Peak holiday season,” said Charlene Thomas, chief human resources officer. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever.”

UPS says the company expects a “large number” of workers will move into permanent roles after the holidays. Over the last three years, about 35% of seasonal workers were later hired into permanent positions after the holidays.

“At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS,” Thomas said.

Pay for package handlers and driver-helpers begins at $14.50 per hour.

In addition to hourly pay, students hired on as seasonal workers can get up to $1,300 towards college expenses for three months of continuous employment.