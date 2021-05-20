UPS looking to hiring more than 150 part-time workers in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UPS is looking for more than 150 people to fill permanent, part-time positions in Greensboro.

The company says it has seen an “unprecedented increase in ecommerce-related shipping.”

That’s why UPS is looking to bolster its number of package handler in UPS sortation hubs and centers.

“We’re proud to move our world forward by delivering what matters, and the rapid and ongoing growth of ecommerce coupled with overall demand for our services is creating new part-time opportunities,” said Chris Franzoni, director of Human Resources. “We’re looking for people to join our team here in the Greensboro area, and to possibly start a great career at UPS.”

UPS says that more than 56% of UPS’s current drivers and management staff were originally hired for part-time package handler jobs. That means that these jobs can lead to careers.

Eligible employees who are in college can also get up to $25,000 towards their school expenses. That’s in addition to hourly pay.

If you’re interested in working at the UPS Greensboro Hub, you can apply at upsjobs.com.