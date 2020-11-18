UPS continues to hire 550 seasonal employees in Greensboro area

A UPS truck in San Francisco on June 17, 2014. (Justin Sullivan / Getty)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is continuing its efforts to hire more than 550 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area to deal with the holiday rush.

The company is looking for tractor-trailer drivers, package car drivers, driver helpers and package handlers.

Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:

Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.

Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:

Greensboro Hub: 3100 Flagstone Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

Greensboro Village: 3105 Flagstone Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

Those interested in applying can visit upsjobs.com.