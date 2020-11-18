UPS continues to hire 550 seasonal employees in Greensboro area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPS is continuing its efforts to hire more than 550 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area to deal with the holiday rush.
The company is looking for tractor-trailer drivers, package car drivers, driver helpers and package handlers.
Benefits of a seasonal job with UPS include:
- Over the last three years, about 35% of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over, and about 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.
- Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.
- Permanent UPS jobs – including part-time jobs – come with great pay and benefits, including healthcare and retirement benefits and up to $25,000 in tuition assistance.
Local UPS facilities hiring seasonal workers include:
- Greensboro Hub: 3100 Flagstone Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
- Greensboro Village: 3105 Flagstone Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Those interested in applying can visit upsjobs.com.
