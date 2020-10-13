UPS announces hiring, expansion in Piedmont Triad

Hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars are coming to the Piedmont Triad as UPS expands and putting down more roots in the region.

“When we did start shuttering things in North Carolina, we never shuttered manufacturing and construction,” NC Secretary of Commerce Tony Copeland said on Tuesday. “As we’re recovering, we’ll see the rebound being stronger and faster than we are in some other places.”

The logistics company announced its plans to build a new facility in Alamance County and expand its operations in Guilford County. Copeland said the new expansions will boost the state’s market value by more than a billion dollars over the next decade.

“This is an exciting time to be part of North Carolina’s economic growth,” UPS Director of Transporation Keith Hill said. “We look forward to bringing additional jobs that pay well to the Greensboro area as a partner in the community.”

UPS is adding 592 jobs between operations in Greensboro and Mebane. Hill said 141 new jobs are coming to the Greensboro Distribution Center on Industrial Avenue.

“This investment speaks to the momentum of growth of supply chain and logistics,” Greensboro City Council Member Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

The community already offers a pipeline ready and able to fulfill the demand.

“An industry that is well supported by our high schools, higher education programs and workforce development,” Abuzuaiter added.

The other 451 new jobs will be based at the new UPS Packaging and Distribution Center at the NC Commerce Center in Mebane.

“Our vision was to have magnificent major companies like UPS locate here,” Mebane Mayor Ed Hooks said. “Our dreams were becoming fulfilled.”

Jobs at both sites will average a yearly salary of $65,147 dollars. The state estimates UPS will invest more than $316 million by 2024.

“The fact that UPS chose North Carolina as a destination for this major investment, despite COVID-19 and the economic uncertainty that its caused, says great things about the state, the Piedmont Triad at the core,” Copeland said.

This project is supported by a state job development investment grant worth up to $10.23 million over the next 12 years.