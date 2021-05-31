UPDATE: Two boys found safe; man, woman still wanted in Grayson County for child abduction, endangerment

UPDATE 12:14 p.m.: The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says a toddler and an infant taken from Grayson County overnight were found safe and unharmed Monday morning, but the man and the woman wanted in connection with the abduction are still at large.

The sheriff’s office told WFXR News that the boys were located safely as of 11 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

However, James Steven Armstrong of Troutdale and Carly Michelle Mattingly of Marion are still wanted for charges of child abduction, breaking and entering, domestic assault, and child endangerment, authorities say.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Grayson County authorities are asking members of the New River Valley community to be on the lookout for two fugitives wanted for several offenses — including child abduction and endangerment — after they reportedly took a toddler and an infant from a family member’s home.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Highlands Parkway just before midnight on Sunday, May 30.

The sheriff’s office says 37-year-old James Steven Armstrong of 180 Asland Lane in Troutdale, and 31-year-old Carly Michelle “Mabe” Mattingly of 2291 Riverside Road in Marion, had unlawfully entered a family member’s home.

Armstrong and Mattingly then assaulted the family member before taking their two-year-old boy and a four-month-old boy from the home, authorities say.

The Smyth County Department of Social Services had reportedly taken them from Armstrong and Mattingly and placed them with a family member in Grayson County.

Officials say the fugitives — who are wanted for child abduction, breaking and entering, domestic assault, and child endangerment — were last seen driving a white Jeep SUV, possibly a Cherokee or a Liberty.

If you have any information about these two individuals, you are asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 773-3241.