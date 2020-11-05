Update: Here’s what we know about the states still counting ballots

A Detroit Police officer stands guard as Detroit election workers work on counting absentee ballots for the 2020 general election at TCF Center on November 4, 2020. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — There are hundreds of thousands of ballots still yet to be counted in five states that will ultimately decide the presidential race.

The Associated Press called both Michigan and Wisconsin for Joe Biden on Wednesday giving the challenger 264 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214. It takes 270 to win the presidency. Trump’s campaign has already threatened lawsuits in a number of states where the results are close.

While it’s typical for the counting to continue past Election Day, it’s amplified in 2020 by the surge in mail-in votes.

Here’s a look at the votes yet to be counted in the five outstanding states and what the experts say about those remaining ballots:

Nevada (leaning Biden) – All eyes will be on Nevada Thursday morning as the state is expected to release additional results around 12/11c. If Biden has enough support for major outlets to project him as Nevada’s winner, it would mean he’d reach the 270 threshold.

Biden currently has a narrow lead with the Election Day vote largely counted. At this point, mail-in ballots remain, and the experts predict these will likely trend trend Biden.

Georgia (leaning Trump) – While Trump has led this state from the get-go, it hasn’t been called because much of the remaining votes come from the heavily Democratic Atlanta area.

As of Thursday morning, nearly all of the state’s votes had been counted. The Georgia Secretary of State reported about 50,000 ballots still needed to be processed.

Results will be released through the day Thursday. It’s very possible Georgia could be finished and a winner declared by the end of the day Thursday.

Pennsylvania (toss up) – Pennsylvania is expected to release another round of results Thursday morning.

While this one looks like Trump is in firm control, the experts warn things aren’t always as they appear. The majority of remaining votes are mailed absentees. The New York Times notes Biden leads in absentee votes by a 78-21 margin.

Trump currently leads Biden by about 164,000 votes with 89% of the vote reported. Biden will need to win two-thirds of the remaining vote to pull this one out.

The state has said it could be Friday before the final votes are counted.

Alaska (leaning Trump) – While Trump has a solid lead in this state, tens of thousands of ballots won’t be counted for a few more days.

State election officials report a record number of 120,000 absentee and early voting ballots that won’t be counted until Nov. 10.

North Carolina (leaning Trump) – Trump is the favorite in this one. So why hasn’t it been called? Mail ballots.

The state reports about a half-million absentee ballots still not sent back to the state. While election officials don’t expect to even receive a majority of those, the experts are waiting to see what happens before declaring Trump the victor.

On Wednesday, officials in North Carolina said they don’t expect to provide an update on voting results until November 12.

Latest headlines from FOX8