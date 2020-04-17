University to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter speaks during the State of the University address at Nebraska Innovation Campus on Friday.

Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — The University of Nebraska on Friday announced it will guarantee free tuition to Nebraska students from families at or below the median household income in the state beginning later this year.

The Nebraska Promise, introduced by President Ted Carter during Friday’s meeting of the NU Board of Regents, is expected to pay tuition costs for an estimated 1,000 students whose family incomes are at or below $60,000.

“This program is about taking care of the people of Nebraska,” Carter said during the meeting, which was conducted virtually through Zoom.

“We know families are struggling right now. We are rethinking every dollar. They are, perhaps, rethinking higher education,” he added. “We want you to know the University of Nebraska is here for you.”

The idea for the free tuition program emerged during a strategic planning process Carter convened in January after taking over as president of the university system.

Carter said he initially envisioned enacting new programs designed to boost enrollment of nonresident and international students, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic changed his thinking.

Institutions across the Big Ten Conference and beyond are anticipating the ongoing COVID-19 crisis might cause a huge drop in enrollment for the fall semester — anywhere from a 10-15% decline in students — but Carter said NU might fare better because it serves Nebraskans.

While the existing Collegebound Nebraska program covers tuition costs for some 3,000 resident students who qualify for federal Pell grants, Carter said administrators saw there was plenty of Nebraska families who did not qualify for that program but fell below the median household income of $59,596 who could use assistance.

And with the economic fallout continuing into the foreseeable future, Carter said more students might become eligible to apply for the program in the future.

To qualify for Nebraska Promise, Nebraskans — both new and returning students are eligible — must enroll full-time at any of NU’s undergraduate campuses in Lincoln, Omaha or Kearney and fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Once accepted, they must take at least 12 credit hours and maintain a 2.5 GPA.

Carter said the program, which could cost as much as $5 million this year, won’t require any additional funding from the state or mean higher tuition rates for other students. Rather, the university plans to reallocate existing dollars from elsewhere in the NU system and rely upon donations to make it work.

Although Nebraska Promise will cover the cost of tuition and be a boon for hundreds of college-going students and their families, it does not mean a university education is entirely free from cost.

At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for example, tuition and fees for in-state students amounts to $9,500 annually, but the total cost of attendance, including housing and meals, books and supplies and personal expenses is estimated at $25,800.

Students who qualify for Nebraska Promise may also qualify for other assistance, including grants or work programs, that can lower some of those costs, Carter said.

Nebraska joins other states across the country that offer promises of free tuition at public colleges and universities, although the requirements for programs vary from state to state.

NU also joins the Nebraska State College System in working to ensure low- to middle-income Nebraska students and families do not pay tuition to pursue a college degree.

Nearly four in 10 students at Peru, Wayne and Chadron state colleges do not pay tuition, which accounts for about one-third of the total cost at those institutions.

University and state officials lauded the announcement of Nebraska Promise on Friday.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln said the sticker shock of a college education has drawn negative attention across the country. Programs like Nebraska Promise that make higher education more accessible and affordable are beneficial to students, their families and the state.

“We need to be more conscientious and respectful of what others are going through,” Clare said. “What we’ve got going on right now is not only going to benefit and change those families’ and students’ lives for the best, it is also carrying out a great mission with respect to access, and it’s carrying out a great mission with our partnership with the state.”

Sen. John Stinner of Gering, chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, called the announcement “a remarkable commitment to the people of our state.”

“This is a pivotal decision that will help our state thrive in the future,” he said.

Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, whose district includes UNL, called the program “a game changer” and said “tuition-free college education for working class Nebraskans couldn’t have come at a better time.”

And fellow Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart said the university has continued to demonstrate compassion for students and families across the state.

“We continue to need efforts like Nebraska Promise to achieve college affordability, retain young people in our state, and grow our economy,” she said.

Carter hinted Friday that more initiatives around affordability and accessibility could be coming in the weeks and months ahead.

“The chancellors and I are exploring other steps related to affordability,” he said.