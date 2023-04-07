NORMAN, Okla. (WGHP) — The University of Oklahoma released a statement on social media Friday night alerting students of an active shooter.

The post reads: “OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

Students are currently advised to shelter in place.

About 20 minutes alter, the university released the following statement: “OU-NORMAN Emergency 9:45pm OUPD investigating possible shots fired on Norman campus. Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.”

Click here to see the OU Campus camera. A large police presence can be seen.

Nexstar station KFOR is based in Oklahoma and has a team headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.