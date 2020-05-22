University of California will drop need for SAT, ACT tests

The University of California plans to drop the need for students to take the SAT and ACT tests, KNTV reports.

The university will drop the test requirement through 2024 and after that, eliminate them for people living in California.

The Board of Regents, which is the university’s governing body, voted 23-0 to approve the proposal on Thursday.

The tests will be phased out over the next five years as the university creates their own tests.

“I think this is an incredible step in the right direction,” Regents Chairman John Perez said.

The regents met in an hours long teleconference and had expert presentations and debates that went over national talking points about how fair the tests are to students with disadvantages.

The tests’ critics have argued that they put low-income and minority students at a disadvantage because the questions are often biased towards more privileged children.

Under the plan approved Thursday, SAT and ACT tests will be optional for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years for all applicants.