‘Unimaginable grief’: 3 killed, 4 hurt in North Carolina house party shooting, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A police chief in North Carolina says at least seven people were shot at a house party early Saturday, leaving three people dead.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams tells WECT-TV the shooting happened inside a home around midnight.

Officers were sent to 718 Kidder Street when they were told about shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers discovered guns had been fired inside the home during a house party, and seven people were shot.

Information about the people who were shot was not immediately released as authorities sought to notify family members.

No motive has been determined and no suspects have been identified.

The chief says police do not feel the public is in danger.

“In my more than two decades as a prosecutor this is one of the worst crimes we have ever had in the Port City,” said District Attorney Ben David. “The community’s unimaginable grief must be met with an equal commitment to get justice for all of the victims in this case.”

Wilmington police are investigating a shooting that took the lives of three people and wounded four others in the early hours of Saturday, April 3 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/WzbLIw4eSz — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) April 3, 2021