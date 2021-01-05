Unidentified shooter kills 5 baby goats, 6 adult goats in Ramseur

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to figure out who shot and killed 11 goats in the Ramseur area, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a call for help on Parks Crossroads Church Road in the Ramseur area.

At the scene, the property owner told deputies that 11 of their goats had been shot and killed.

Investigators found five baby goats and six adult goats all dead.

Deputies say the goats were killed between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.