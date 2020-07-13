Unidentified body found in lake during search for missing ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera

LOS ANGELES — Search crews have found a body while searching a California lake for missing actress Naya Rivera.

On Monday, the Venture County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body had been found at Lake Piru and that crews were working to recover it.

The body has not yet been identified. The medical examiner’s office has been notified and is responding.

Authorities said Thursday they believe Rivera, 33, drowned in the lake. Her son was found the boat.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Rivera began acting at a young age, but she rose to national attention playing a lesbian teen on “Glee,” which aired from 2009 until 2015 on Fox.