Unemployment claimants in NC eligible for $50 increased weekly benefit amount to receive payments this weekend

The North Carolina Division of Employment Security will begin issuing payments for the $50 Increased Weekly Benefit Amount (IBA) program to eligible unemployment claimants on the weekend of Oct. 17 and 18, according to an NCDES news release.
People do not need to file a separate claim for IBA.
Those who are eligible will automatically receive a $50 retroactive increase in their weekly unemployment benefit amount starting with the benefit week that began on Sept. 6 through no later than Dec. 26, 2020.
The chart below provides more details about eligibility based on state law and federal guidance:
The increased benefit amount is one of seven programs being administered by the NCDES since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release says.
Since March 15, the NCDES has paid out more than $8.3 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 900,000 people.