‘Uncontrollable’ man arrested after fight, kicking deputies in Randolph County, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man faces charges after a fight, in which he was reportedly “uncontrollable,” and allegedly kicking deputies, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies responded to a family fight on Eagles Field Road. The sheriff’s office was told that Branson Raye Lambert, 20, of Denton, was “uncontrollable.”

Deputies say they were investigating when Lambert assaulted a witness. Lambert was then arrested.

As deputies were putting him in the patrol vehicle, the man allegedly kicked a deputy several times.

Lambert was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was charged with misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He received a $5,000 bond.

Lambert reportedly spat at detention officer staff and refused to cooperate. He was additionally charged with felony malicious conduct by a prisoner and received an additional $15,000 secured bond.