UNCG students registering to vote, motivating others to be politically active

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What’s expected to be a tightly contested election means every vote will be extremely important.

The message is motivating young voters, a group that has a reputation of not being politically active.

At UNC Greensboro, Hanna McKeithan is looking forward to voting.

“I feel like this year is more important than ever, especially with the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and everything that’s in the news,” McKeithan said. “It’s very important to get a candidate in there that supports everyone.”

Alyssa Odol also can’t wait to cast her ballot for the first time.

“I’m excited about the entire act of voting. This is my first-time voting,” Odol said. “It will be a great crowd, and I am excited to see how everything goes.”

There’s a spirit of civic responsibility sweeping across campus.

Kim Record is the athletic director at UNCG. In her long administrative career, she has never seen so many athletes register to vote.

“I think that students are galvanized around a number of topics these days and voting is high on the list,” Record said.

All eligible student athletes are registered to vote.

That’s over 206 participants from all 17 programs. UNCG student athletes are producing videos and challenging other schools to have 100% voter registration.

While this will be Daniel Pursifull’s first time voting, he already knows there’s a chance we might have to wait awhile to find out who is the winner.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a good outcome. There’s going to be controversy. There’s going to be something.” Pursifull said.

UNCG’S Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement is providing information about voter registration, absentee voting and voting in person.