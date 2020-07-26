UNCG students begin moving in to dorms

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG students began moving in to their dorms on Sunday.

The UNCG move-in is organized in two stages:

In Stage 1, students will move all of their belongings into their rooms but will not stay on campus.

UNCG officials say that “the first step is Stop, Drop, and Roll. At this stage, you will only be able to drop off items and set up your room for the fall semester during your assigned time period, but you will not occupy your room during this time. Stop, Drop, and Roll will take place Saturday, July 25 – Wednesday, August 5.”

In Stage 2, students will return to campus before the start of the fall semester and will live in their dorms.

The UNCG guiding principles are provided below:

" The health and safety of our community comes first in our decision-making. We are following state and UNC System policies as well as our own compass as we work through the planning necessary to bring Spartans back and welcome new students to our campus.

It will take all of us together to keep our community safe and healthy. The primary way COVID-19 spreads is through person-to-person contact, so our best hope of preventing its spread is by changing the way we behave.

Our commitment to academic excellence remains steadfast. In order to maximize flexibility, practice social distancing, and ensure in-person access as much as possible, we will deliver classes using a variety of methods: in-person, hybrid, and online. We are addressing the safety of labs and other research spaces with great care.

A vibrant campus, full of unique opportunities and research, is vital to our Spartans' academic experience. Consistent with UNC System policy, residence halls will be occupied based on normal, expected capacity with some exceptions and modifications that will help us better serve students who may have special health circumstances. Dining halls will be operational. Learn more about campus life, including intensified cleaning and other safety measures, from our Housing and Residence Life website."