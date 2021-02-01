UNCG student who battled cancer twice pursues musical theater dream

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNCG sophomore Molly Oldham loves to sing, and not even a rare form of brain cancer can stop her from performing.

“Everyone has an issue. In life, everyone goes through something grand or tiny,” Molly said.

On the day she was supposed to move to UNCG in 2019, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 anaplastic ependymoma.

A large tumor was removed from her brain followed by radiation and recovery. Molly went on to UNCG to follow her musical theater dreams only to be derailed by brain cancer again.

Her family and friends were needed more than ever.

“They have picked me up from such a hard place and held my hand, and I couldn’t do it without them. I really couldn’t,” Molly said.

Doctors at Duke University removed two small tumors this time, but the recovery process was still long and difficult.

“You would expect brain surgery is exhausting, but I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself…I could only stand for a certain amount of time,” Molly said. “So to be able to put on a dress, put on some makeup and do my hair has felt awesome.”

Her love for music is awesome as well. Her energy and tireless spirit led to a performance with a Broadway star in front of a virtual audience of cancer patients.

Molly also worked with “Cancer Can Rock.” The team of songwriters and artists produced her song and video called “Mighty In Me.” The song has an upbeat tempo that describes her battle with cancer.

“I wanted to create an anthem for people to listen to and sing and be like ‘OK. I am going through this thing and everything I am feeling is OK,'” Molly said.

“Mighty In Me” was even played on local radio.

While she recuperates from her second surgery, she is looking forward to getting back to UNCG and getting back to pursuing her musical theater dream.

“I wanted to be on Broadway since I was a baby, and I don’t think I will stop until I get there. I am pretty stubborn, so I will be working until I get there,” Molly said.

While she waits to return to the stage at UNCG, she is participating in a virtual contest called “Kids with Cancer got Talent.” She is a finalist in the contest that benefits families fighting cancer.

To vote for her and raise money for families taking on cancer, go to the following website on Friday, Feb. 5 at 6:45 pm.

Molly also has created a foundation for 16 to 24 year olds named “The Molly Impac.” The goal is to support cancer survivors who are making the transition from childhood to adulthood.