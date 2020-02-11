UNCG student hit, injured by campus police car

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A University of North Carolina at Greensboro student was hit and injured by a campus police car on Monday evening, according to campus police.
The student was hit near the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Walker Avenue around 7:45 p.m.
UNCG police said the student’s injuries are not believed to be critical or life-threatening.
The student was taken to the hospital and UNCG police went with the student to the hospital.
The Greensboro Police Department will handle the investigation.