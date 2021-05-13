UNCG sees uptick in housing applications

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC Greensboro is offering students $1,500 toward the cost of campus housing for the 2021-22 academic year.

Since the announcement, UNCG has seen a spike in housing applications for the fall 2021 semester.

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed students to learn from home, causing students to move back home from on-campus life.

UNCG announced a grant in April that would give new and returning students $1,500 on their housing account.

The grant comes from the Institutional Aid of Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that colleges and universities received funds from, aimed to go towards coronavirus relief.

Last year student life at UNCG took a dramatic drop to 65-70% of students living on campus.

University officials said they hope this grant will ease the burden emotionally and financially for parents and students.

Trinity Thomas will be a first-year student and is excited and thankful for the program.

“I can understand that, but you have to also think of it as a blessing,” Thomas said.

Officials at the university said this program is helping students and the university after they suffered a dramatic loss financially during the pandemic.