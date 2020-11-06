UNCG puts enhanced counseling resources in place to help with post-election stress

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Waiting for the 2020 election results has added to the pressure many feel in an already stressful time.

Leaders at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro put enhanced counseling resources in place to help with post-election stress.

“We’ve really worked hard to offer drop-in support groups and workshops that anyone can come to at any time throughout the semester and some of those have been themed certainly around the election,” said Jennifer Whitney, director of The Counseling Center.

Whitney has seen students stressed before but says 2020 has presented unique emotional challenges between the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s racial and cultural tension, the election, and managing daily responsibilities.

“Students are really struggling with a lot of anxiety, a lot of uncertainty, and a lot of fear,” she said.

“Just not knowing what’s going on with the current status of our country is a little overwhelming for me,” UNC Greensboro student Craig Hodges said.

“The combination of the elections and then final exams coming up has definitely been very stressful,” UNC Greensboro student Peyton Upchurch said.

Along with the support groups and workshops, The Counseling Center developed a post-election stress kit that was shared through campus media.

It’s a guide filled with coping strategies.

The Office of Leadership & Civic Engagement, the Office of Intercultural Engagement, and the Dean of Students Office hosted a post-election dialogue so students could express their feelings.

“We wanted to be more proactive to say, hey, we hear you and we see you and we want to give you as many options as possible to be able to thrive and process through how you might be doing,” Assistant Dean of Students Megan Karbley said.

Once the election results come in, the team at UNC Greensboro may further their discussions on other ways to help students.

Latest headlines from FOX8