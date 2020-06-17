UNCG police improve crosswalks, address speeding around campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Major safety measures have been added to the roads surrounding UNCG, with more safety steps to be added in the coming weeks.

UNCG police report that pedestrian-involved accidents have gone up in the past year.

In 2018, they responded to four crashes, however, in 2019, they responded to nine incidents.

“Our biggest worry is the West Gate City because a lot of students use that intersection to go to the housing across the street,” Captain Steven DeDona said.

In the past two weeks, seven intersections on campus had crosswalks repainted.

Drivers and students reported that the paint which outlined the existing crosswalks had become faded and too hard to see.

“Thousands of kids traversing campus. So, we wanted to put some measures in place. One is repainting those major crosswalks,” DeDona said.

Among the seven major crosswalks are three locations along Spring Garden Street, at the intersections of Kenilworth Street, First Street, and Sterling Street.

Along with repainting these locations, the department has also added more speed limit signs with flashing signals to, “help get people’s attention about the speed.”

There have also been radar speed limit signals places around the roads near campus, including two on West Gate City Boulevard and one on Josephine Boyd Street.

“Anything that can draw attention to the speed limit,” said DeDona, about the placement of the signals.

They clock a driver’s speed as they pass by the sign. If a person is driving faster than the speed limit, it will begin to blink “slow down.”

Officers, including DeDona, said it has already begun to reduce the number of people who speed.

“I pass by one every day. If I’m behind a car, and they see that radar sign, and the speed flashes up on that sign you can see the brake lights come on, so they’re working,” DeDona said.

The signals also record what the average speed is for a given timeframe.

That data is sent back to officers to give them an idea of how fast most drivers are going, and at what time of day they’re doing this.

“It gives us an idea of when we might need to be out there,” DeDona said.

The department plans to add more radar speed limit detectors in the near future.