UNCG police arrest suspect of possible hate crime

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the UNCG Police Department arrested the suspect of a possible hate crime on Saturday.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m., a former UNCG student reported that they were assaulted on campus in front of Spring Garden Apartments.

The suspect, Joshua Paul Roth, punched the victim in the face and fled toward Spring Garden Street, police say.

The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Roth was identified and a warrant for arrest was acquired by UNCG police for trespassing before he was arrested.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime because it is believed to have potential gender identity and/or sexual orientation related elements.