UNCG off-campus student apartments hit in shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A University at North Carolina Greensboro off-campus student housing facility was hit in a shooting Wednesday night, campus police said.

UNCG police confirmed the shooting happened at about 10:59 p.m. at Spring Place Apartment complex.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at multiple apartment units before driving off.

Greensboro police unsuccessfuly tried to pull over a vehicle that they believed may have been involved.

UNCG police say none of the people involved were students or associated with the university to their knowledge.

Complex owner Amanda Siegal said a shot hit the sprinkler system causing water damage in four apartments. The units have since been cleaned.