UNCG, NC A&T and WSSU to plan for possible budget cuts due to COVID-19

Triad universities in the UNC System will prepare for possible “worst-case scenarios” due to potential budget cuts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNC Board of Governors requested last week that all UNC campuses conduct a scenario-planning exercise related to potential reductions in total campus revenue, according to a UNCG spokesperson.

Todd Simmons, the associate vice chancellor in university relations at NC A&T State University, confirmed Tuesday that chancellors were instructed to prepare situations for a 1-50 percent budget loss.

Simmons called the plans a stress test for universities, adding that application and enrollment numbers are strong. He said university officials aren’t expecting the financial challenges projected.

At UNCG, The Faculty Senate Chair said the group is working very closely with the administration to take a measured and balanced approach in developing these projections.

“In addition, at UNCG, we are not seeing significant enrollment shortfalls at all and graduate student enrollment has actually increased,” Faculty Senate Chair Anthony Chow wrote in an email Tuesday.

The university provided the following statement to FOX8:

“The UNC Board of Governors requested last week that all UNC campuses conduct a scenario planning exercise related to potential reductions in total campus revenues due to Covid-19. The scenarios that all campuses were given are based on possible unanticipated revenue shortfalls that may result from large drops in enrollment, the loss of auxiliary revenues, the potential need for refunds, and reduced state appropriations if UNC campuses need to move to fully remote instruction or have other operational interruptions. We defer to the UNC System position as previously reported for further detail.”

Chancellors are expected to provide their plans to the board before Friday.