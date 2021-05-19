UNCG names new vice chancellor and provost

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC Greensboro Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. on Wednesday announced that Dr. Debbie Storrs will serve as the university’s next vice chancellor and provost.

Storrs will begin her new position on June 30.

In a letter to the campus community, Gilliam called Storrs an “accomplished teacher, scholar, and leader.”

Prior to UNCG, Storrs served as the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of North Dakota.

