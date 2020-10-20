UNCG fighting food insecurity, making a difference with doughnuts

UNCG themed doughnuts are making a difference at the Spartan Open Pantry.

“It is covered with gold-yellow icing, and then it has blue sprinkles,” said Andrew Mails, director of Spartan Open Pantry.

Mails said the workers have been trying to mobilize as a spartan community to make sure none of the students are going without food.

At UNCG, about 1 in 3 students deal with food insecurity. Dunkin Donuts is hoping to help change that.

When customers buy the special edition doughnut, $.40 will automatically be donated to keeping food in the pantry.

“We have an order for six dozen for UNCG specifically for tomorrow, and they are selling really well,” said Prashant Agarwal, a Dunkin Donuts Area Manager.

“I enjoy it. Everybody should eat,” said Dominique Bradley, a UNCG senior.

Bradley knows what it feels like to go hungry.

She says he grew up having to rely on pantry’s and church donations for food.

Giving back two days out of her week is a rewarding experience for Bradley, and it’s more than just a temporary goal.

She says she wants to work in nonprofits and use her spare time to help others that might be food insecure.

The Spartan Open Pantry is open Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

From Oct. 18-29, you can eat donuts and support the Spartan Open Pantry by buying Dunkin’s specialty UNCG donut.

Participating Dunkin’ locations are listed below.

337 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27408

811 S. Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409

7600 Thorndike Rd., Greensboro, NC, 27409

274 Eastchester Dr., High Point, NC, 27262

101 Clayton Forest Rd., Kernersville, NC, 27284

2561 Peters Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC, 27127

7815 N. Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106

2020 S. Hawthorne Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27103

3475 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27106

2526 S. Church St., Burlington, NC, 27215

441 E. Dixie Dr., Asheboro, NC, 27203

2385 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC, 27012

1452 Yadkinville Rd. #101, Mocksville, NC, 27028