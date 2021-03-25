UNCG announces plans for in-person graduation for classes of 2020, 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Thursday announced that the Class of 2021 and Class of 2020 will have an in-person commencement on May 7 and May 8.

“The classes of 2020 and 2021 have persevered in the face of enormous challenges. Each of our graduates has shown tremendous resilience and the kind of compassion and sense of community that speaks well of our collective character. We look forward to celebrating their accomplishments in-person this May,” Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam said.

Multiple University ceremonies will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum over May 7 and May 8 with graduates walking with their college or school. Names will be announced as they walk across the stage.

Each ceremony will be live-streamed for families and friends to celebrate no matter where they are.

Commencement dates and times are below:

Class of 2021 undergraduate and master’s students

Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m.:

School of Health and Human Sciences

School of Nursing

Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering

UNCG Online

Interdisciplinary Masters

Beyond Academics



Friday, May 7, at 1 p.m.

College of Visual and Performing Arts

School of Education

Bryan School of Business and Economics

Friday, May 7, at 5 p.m.:

College of Arts and Sciences

Class of 2020:

Saturday, May 8, at 9 a.m.:

All colleges and schools (undergraduate and master’s graduates from May, August, and December 2020)

Classes of 2020 and 2021 doctoral graduates and candidates:

Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m.:

Doctoral Hooding Ceremony, all colleges and schools

The following protocols will be in place:

Each graduate may bring two guests; all will be ticketed. No additional guests will be permitted.

A screening process will be in place for attendees based on University, State, and County protocols. Attendees will receive information at least one week before the event.

Face coverings are required.

Following each ceremony, graduates and guests are asked not to congregate in the Coliseum and are encouraged to meet at their vehicles in order to limit gatherings.

The previously announced virtual commencement and “Cross the Quad” event will not be held.