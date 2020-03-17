UNC System orders students off campuses; UNCG urging students to move home

The UNC System announced Tuesday that all universities across the state will make changes to keep students off campus for the Spring 2020 semester, including forcing students out of their dorms.

Students living in university housing will be instructed to “remain at, or return to, their permanent residences unless granted an exception by the institution,” according to a statement from the system.

Residential students must vacate by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20, unless they receive an exception.

An email from UNC Greensboro states: “This includes removing personal belongings and turning in keys, similar to the move–out process at the end of spring semester. Students who are not removing all of their belongings should keep their room key for when they return to pick up belongings at a later date. After Friday at 5 p.m., students may not return to collect any items left behind until directed. “

“Our strong preference is for students to return home if at all possible, rather than moving into off-campus housing in groups. This best serves our students and the public health mandate for social distancing.”