UNC system changes admissions requirements due to coronavirus outbreak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (The News & Observer) — The University of North Carolina System says it's changing its admissions requirements for the incoming freshman class because SAT and ACT tests have been halted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that under the changes, each individual university can now choose to admit students with a minimum 2.5 weighted high school GPA or a combined SAT score of 1010 or an ACT score of 19.

The proposed policy was scheduled to take effect in 2021 if approved, but the UNC Board of Governors voted by phone during a special meeting on Monday to expedite the process.