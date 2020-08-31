UNC study finds that uncovered nose could increase risk of COVID infection

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC researchers say wearing a mask below your nose potentially exposes you and those around you to COVID-19, according to a recent study.

Recent studies have focused on the amount of particles transmitted when people speak, but UNC researchers have focused on the nose.

“Things likely started in the nose,” said Dr. Richard Boucher, a professor of medicine at UNC,. “And the nose is the purveyor of all viral illness.”

To see the most likely place COVID-19 enters the body, a group consisting of 43 UNC researchers mapped respiratory tract locations.

What they found is that cells lining the nose could be more likely than the throat or lungs to become infected with COVID-19

“The virus appeared to pick the nose as a fertile ground for infection,” Boucher said.

“Remember, we’ve only known about this virus for about seven or eight months,” said ABC News Medical Contributor Dr. Todd Ellerin. “So the more we learn about the mechanism of how the virus causes infection in humans is key. I think this study is important.”

Public health officials have issued warnings, saying that covering your nose with a mask is just as important as covering your mouth to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus.

“Wearing a mask if you’re infected is how you’ll protect your fellow citizens. The inverse is also true. If you’re wearing a mask, you’ll protect yourself,” Boucher said.