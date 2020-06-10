UNC School of the Arts ranked 6th in world for best institutions to get a drama degree

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local drama school is standing out on the global stage.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has been ranked sixth in the world on a list of the 25 best institutions to get a degree in drama.

Among United States Bachelors of Fine Arts programs, UNCSA is third on the list.

Hollywood Reporter released its listing on June 3.

The article highlights Jonathan Majors, a 2012 graduate who went on to star in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

“This ranking from The Hollywood Reporter, which is read by industry insiders and influencers, reaffirms what we already knew: our School of Drama is world class,” said UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole. “Dean Scott Zigler’s leadership has shaped the school to create students who are capable of success across the broadest possible spectrum, from classical theater to the most current experimental work for both stage and camera, and everything in-between.”