UNC Health pauses distribution of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to adverse reactions

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC Health said it paused administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after adverse reactions in a small number of patients, a spokesperson said Thursday evening.

UNC Health has given out more than 2,200 doses of the J&J vaccine over the past two days. Spokesperson Alan Wolf said there were “a few patients feeling faint and light-headed after receiving the J&J doses at the Friday Center clinic.”

“We will work closely with our partners, including Wake County and the State of North Carolina, to share any new information. Our patients’ safety and health is our top priority,” Wolf said.

Earlier Friday, Wake County announced it paused vaccinations at its PNC Arena site after 18 people suffered adverse reactions to the J&J shot. Of those, four people went to the hospital.