UNC Chapel Hill says ‘All clear’ after telling students, staff to seek shelter after report of ‘armed and dangerous’ person

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill issued an alert to students and staff Friday morning after police reported an armed and dangerous person either on or near campus.
The alert went out right before 11:45 a.m. At 12:05 p.m., the university said, “All clear. All clear. Resume normal activities.”
UNC Public Health said to avoid the avoid the Ambulatory Care Center at 102 Mason Farm Road.
The alert tells students and staff to go inside and stay away from windows.
Further information was not immediately available.
FOX8 will update this story as it develops.
