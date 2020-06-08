UNC-Chapel Hill study finds coronavirus first infects the nose, underscores the importance of masks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Masks work.

That was the conclusion after a UNC-Chapel Hill study into COVID-19 in human airways discovered the role nasal cavities play in infection.

UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health and the UNC School of Medicine published their findings in a scientific article in the journal Cell.

They identified ways that SARS-CoV-2, which is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, infects the nasal cavity to a great degree by replicating specific cell types. Lower down in the respiratory tract, the virus does not infect or replicate as well.

This suggests that the virus tends to establish itself first in the nasal cavity.

Then, the virus will sometimes move into the lungs and cause more serious disease, including potentially fatal pneumonioa.

“If the nose is the dominant initial site from which lung infections are seeded, then the widespread use of masks to protect the nasal passages, as well as any therapeutic strategies that reduce virus in the nose, such as nasal irrigation or antiviral nasal sprays, could be beneficial,” said study co-senior author Dr. Richard Boucher, the James C. Moeser Eminent Distinguished Professor of medicine and director of the Marsico Lung Institute at the UNC School of Medicine.

Ralph Baric, the other co-senior author and William R. Kenan Distinguished Professor of epidemiology at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, added that this discovery is significant for COVID-19 research.

“This is a landmark study that reveals new and unexpected insights into the mechanisms that regulate disease progression and severity following SARS-CoV-2 infection,” he said. “In addition, we describe a new reverse genetic platform for SARS-CoV-2, which allows us to produce key indicator viruses that will support national vaccine efforts designed to control the spread and severity of this terrible disease.”