UNC-Chapel Hill says fall semester goal is ‘full return to in-person instruction’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Just a day after UNC-Chapel Hill announced an in-person option for the spring graduation ceremony, the university said they anticipate “a full return to in-person instruction” this fall.

The university said Thursday the 2021 class will have the option of attending a live graduation ceremony where they can invite two guests. There will also be a virtual option for those who do not want to attend the outdoor, in-person ceremony.

Friday, UNC officials provided an outlook for the fall semester, but did not provide many specifics.

A news release from the school said that officials are planning for a fall semester “that will be a more typical residential academic experience.”

Officials also said there would be more students on campus in the fall and that “residence halls will be operating at near-normal capacity.”

However, the news release said there would be COVID-19 safety measures in place and that occupancy would be limited in dorms.

“We will maintain many of our COVID-19 community standards based on the conditions and guidance of our public health and infectious disease experts in late summer/early fall,” the news release said.

No numbers were released in Friday’s announcement. Fall semester registration begins on June 1.

Officials said details for the fall semester will be finalized in the coming weeks and months as they monitor the pandemic,

“We will likely need to keep many of our current safety precautions in place,” officials said in the release.