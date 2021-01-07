UNC-Chapel Hill delaying start of in-person undergraduate classes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill will delay the start of in-person undergraduate classes by three weeks.

The university sent out the following letter to the UNC community:

Dear Carolina Community,

We hope you had a good winter break and were able to find opportunities to rest after a challenging year. As we start the new year, we know many of those challenges remain, but we are focused on the best ways we can support the important work ahead of us to continue teaching, learning and conducting groundbreaking research at Carolina while keeping your health and safety a priority.

When we shared our plans for the spring semester, we promised to let you know by Jan. 9 if we would update those plans. With record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina and around the country, we are making the following adjustments to our spring semester to provide as much flexibility as possible for a safe return to campus.

Classes will begin on Jan. 19, as planned. However, we are delaying the start of in-person undergraduate classes for three weeks. Those classes instead will be held remotely, with the current plan to start in-person classes on Feb. 8. Note that the semester start dates for graduate and professional programs may vary, and all programs have the option of starting remotely. Your school will confirm your start date and the mode of instruction for your courses.

We will welcome students back to our campus residence halls beginning Jan. 13 as planned, but students will have the option to return or delay their move-in date up until Feb. 7.

We are making these changes with the health of our campus and the community in mind. We have carefully analyzed the data and consulted with our campus public health and infectious disease experts, the chair of the faculty, the chair of the Employee Forum, the student body president, UNC Health, county health officials and the UNC System to inform these decisions. We have also heard from students and parents and want to offer them maximum flexibility as we head into the spring semester under the current circumstances. As a reminder, the University is implementing a rigorous testing program, and we will be successful only if students adhere to the COVID-19 Community Standards and regularly get tested.