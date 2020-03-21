UNC Chapel Hill confirms COVID-19 cases

UNC Chapel Hill officials released a statement on Saturday, saying that the college has confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The full statement is provided below:

"As of March 21, UNC Chapel Hill has confirmed cases of COVID-19. The University has taken the necessary precautions working with local health agencies to help reduce the spread. As a result, and in compliance with requirements of the Clery Act, UNC-Chapel Hill is providing this Emergency Notification to the campus community. For additional information about COVID-19 and steps that the University is taking to protect the health and safety of our community, please visit the University’s Coronavirus website.

Neither UNC-Chapel Hill nor public health authorities will identify any individuals who have tested positive for the virus, nor will information be provided that may compromise confidentiality in accordance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) for students and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for employees.

UNC-Chapel Hill understands that this situation is concerning and wants to assure you that a great deal is being done to ensure the health and well-being of the campus community. This is a rapidly changing situation, so continue to check the UNC-Chapel Hill Coronavirus website for the latest updates.

Carolina campus leadership is monitoring the changing situation daily and advises that we continue to take precautions, including:

Avoid contact with persons who are sick;

Practice social distancing of at least six feet;

Frequently clean hands with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizer; and

Cover your cough and sneezes (into your flexed elbow or tissue) and wash your hands immediately.

Following the UNC System directive to significantly reduce campus operations and services, many of Carolina’s buildings are closed and in-person, non-essential services have closed as of 5 p.m. Friday, March 20.

About Emergency Notifications: An Emergency Notification is one of the tiers of communication under the University’s emergency communications plan, in compliance with requirements of the Clery Act. Informational Messages are sent to inform the campus community about a situation that is not an emergency but is expected to be of significant interest to the campus. The University sends Crime Alerts and Adverse Conditions notifications if there is a continuing danger and notification will not compromise a law enforcement investigation."