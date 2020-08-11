UNC campus workers file lawsuit, say work conditions unsafe

This Aug. 31, 2017 photo shows an entrance to the Carr Building on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to remove the names of Carr and three other men who have ties to white supremacy and racism from campus buildings. (AP Photo/Jonathan Drew)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Campus workers in the University of North Carolina system have filed a lawsuit saying working conditions are unsafe and that workers are reporting for work with inadequate protective equipment in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that the union representing the workers says some university employees, including housekeepers and other campus workers, are provided one or two masks per week and many don’t have access to face shields or gowns.

Herb Richmond, director of UNC-Chapel Hill’s Housekeeping Services Department, said he was talking with campus leaders about how the school can adapt to address their concerns.