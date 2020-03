Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at about 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at 860 File Street, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, the WSFD tweeted video of the scene.

Officials say the fire ignited in the kitchen while someone left a meal cooking unattended.

No one was hurt, and the fire stayed in one apartment.

The American Red Cross is now helping two people who lost their home.