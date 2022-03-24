GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The UNCG Nursing School is making an international impact in helping refugees in Moldova.

A new virtual program now allows UNCG nurses to train Moldovan nurses to treat and care for Ukrainian refugees as they flee to the border of Moldova.

“They were really distressed about what was starting to happen in their country as they started to see refugees. And they are now over to 300,000 refugees,” said UNCG Associate Dean for Experiential Learning Audrey Snyder.

UNCG nurses are teaming up with the Moldova Nurses Association to help with the program through the NC-Moldova Nursing Collaborative.

The webinar is a six-part series that focuses on common infectious diseases, handling chronic ailments and more. The first presentation was a major hit, seeing more than 500 nurses sign up who were eager to learn.

Snyder said the program is helping to equip the international nurses with what they have on hand as the crisis in Europe intensifies.

“They started to see refugees who actually came with injuries as if you see from battles, so persons with amputations, persons with shrapnel wounds and really thought that they needed additional training,” Snyder said.

Nancy Hoffart, a retired UNCG nursing faculty member, said through the partnership, the program has also received a $197,000 grant from Rotary International through the Guilford Rotary Club to help aid in international advanced medical education.

“They have the passion. They just don’t have the capacity yet, and so we’re able through this grant to help them develop the capacity both in numbers and in knowledge,” Hoffart said.

Hoffart said they plan to work on getting a national certification registry with the Republic of Moldova to meet their international standards of enrollment for nurses.