GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A local religious leader says the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a modern-day exodus, similar to the Jews escaping persecution in Egypt, as the people of Ukraine leave their home country, fleeing to Poland by the thousands.

Senior Rabbi Andy Koren recently returned from Poland where he spent four days at the Poland/Ukraine border observing a modern-day exodus in person.

He described it as a modern search for freedom as a battle for survival takes place in the major cities of Ukraine. That perspective, he says, is why it’s important to keep the flow of history alive through the years.

He also points out the confluence of religious holidays with Passover, Easter and Ramadan overlapping for the first time since 1991.

Koren says it’s a great time to think about peace for all humanity.