Greensboro rabbi, NC students among those providing aid to Ukrainian refugees

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro rabbi is among those witnessing the overwhelming need for food and supplies at the Polish-Ukrainian border.

While supervising a Chabad on Campus tour of Poland, known as LivingLinks, Rabbi Eliezer Sneiderman made a delivery to a Ukrainian refugee center.

“The Jewish Federation in Greensboro knew that I was going to Poland with this college trip, so they collected a lot of material: two giant duffel bags full of goods for the Ukrainian refugees,” he explained Wednesday.

FOX8 spoke to Rabbi Sneiderman and touring students while they traveled from Lublin, Poland to Krakow.

“It’s like a steady stream of people coming in. There’s no men. It’s women, some with children but a lot of single women. Their families are somewhere else, and they’re coming in picking up bags of food and clothing and leaving. It was a steady stream of people,” Sneiderman said.

After seeing the number of people needing assistance, students began collecting money among themselves, then started fundraising on social media for more food and supplies.

Students raised more than $4,000 and filled about 13 carts with groceries for refugees.

The group was told it wouldn’t last long.

“I think they said it would be three days. All the food that we got…thousands of dollars would be gone in three days. And this is just one center. Every town has a center. This was a Jewish community center, but there’s many others,” Sneiderman said. “There’s just a tremendous need.”

“Every corner in Warsaw has a box that says on it in Polish and Ukrainian ‘Donations,’ and people are just putting stuff. Every hotel left rooms for people to come, and people are actually coming in and putting down money and saying ‘if a Ukrainian family comes, please give them the night here to stay,”’ said Miriam Tekuzemer, the group’s tour guide.

Students said the experience was a powerful moment in their journey.

“Yesterday morning, we went to Majdanek which was a concentration camp. When you see the absolute bottom of humanity’s capabilities…there’s just a lot of heavy feelings. And later that night, to be the best of humanity even after such a heavy day,” said UNC Chapel Hill student Eli Grossman. “I think was a really beautiful moment. I think none of us will forget going from the absolute worst to the absolute best in all of us.”

Students planned to make another supplies donation once they arrive in Krakow.

