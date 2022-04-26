GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A wish is becoming a reality for a family who lives in Greensboro but is originally from Ukraine.

We first introduced you to Andrei and Tanya Ivanets when they started gathering donations to send back to their homeland after Russia first launched its attacks.

Days later, Tanya’s parents arrived at Piedmont Triad International, but her twin sister Natasha Protsiuk was still stuck in Poland with her 10-year-old son Oleksiy. Now, she and her son are here in the Triad.

“Of course, you’re always going to have that kind of guilt that you’re going to feel sorry because you left your husband there. You left your relatives who are not able to escape the country who didn’t have a way of getting out of the country,” Natasha said.

But this kind of guilt comes with gratitude. It’s a level of gratitude these twin sisters can’t put into words.

“It’s very difficult, but I don’t cry,” Tanya said.

Natasha and Oleksiy arrived in Greensboro earlier this month after escaping Russia’s attacks on Ukraine and received visas. Their arrival came weeks after Natasha and Tanya’s parents arrived in Greensboro. Now, they’re all reunited in the Triad.

But they too had to leave Natasha’s husband behind under President Zelenskyy’s order that men between the ages of 18 and 60 must stay to help the country.

While he’s currently providing humanitarian aid for the country, this family’s biggest fear is he will be called to fight.

Here at home, this family is doing work of their own to help people in Ukraine with supplies and food. It’s something that keeps it fresh on their minds that they too are Ukrainian strong.

“Those people who are still in Ukraine, she wants to say to them ‘don’t give up.’ They really are showing how strong the nation is, and we’re really proud of our people,” Natasha said. “They are heroes.”

Natasha and her son Oleksiy’s visas last six months, but Tanya said it can be extended under temporary protective status.

The Ivanets family has helped their church raise more than $60,000 for Ukraine through community donations.

You can donate physical items at Trinity Church in Greensboro at 5200 West Friendly avenue. Monetary donations can be made on PayPal to Living Water of Greensboro Inc.