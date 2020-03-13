Uber temporarily suspending accounts of customers, drivers with coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Uber is taking steps to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued a statement, saying "the safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority."

As a result, the ride-hailing company is adding new precautions.

They include temporarily suspending the accounts of customers and drivers who have the illness.

Uber is also consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for vehicles.

Customers can also ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at the door.

The US has just topped 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

