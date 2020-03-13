Breaking News
Closings and delays

Uber temporarily suspending accounts of customers, drivers with coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Uber is taking steps to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi issued a statement, saying "the safety and well-being of everyone who uses Uber is always our priority."

As a result, the ride-hailing company is adding new precautions.

They include temporarily suspending the accounts of customers and drivers who have the illness.

Uber is also consulting with an epidemiologist and adding more disinfectants for vehicles.

Customers can also ask Uber Eats delivery drivers to leave food at the door.

The US has just topped 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus.

Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter