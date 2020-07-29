Uber Eats driver wins $200,000 after buying scratch-off tickets in Forsyth County with $10 tip

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Uber driver’s $10 tip turned into $200,000 after he bought a scratch-off ticket in Forsyth County, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Keith Wishon, of Lewisville, had finished a long day’s work as an Uber Eats driver when he stopped at 4 Brothers on Shallowford Road in Lewisville. He was filling up on gas to make sure he was ready for work the next morning.

While there, he spent his $10 tip on scratch-off tickets. He didn’t scratch them off until he got home.

“I had to sit down, my legs got so weak,” Wishon said.

He immediately showed the winning ticket to his brother and then his 93-year-old mother.

“We were kind of all in shock,” said Wishon. “We had nothing to say. We couldn’t believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it.”

On Monday, Wishon picked up his prize. After taxes, he received $141,501.

“It’s hard to explain,” said Wishon. “I’m overwhelmed.”

He plans to use the money to fix up his home, which he shares with his mother, before setting some aside for retirement.

“My roof leaks, my water heaters leaking, plumbing, everything in the house is in real bad shape,” said Wishon.