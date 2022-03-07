U.S. Supreme Court rejects appeal to NC’s congressional voting maps

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The United States Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal from Republicans in the General Assembly to intervene on the congressional voting maps under which candidates

have filed for the 2022 election.

The news, first reported by CNN, broke at the end of the day, and the court’s reasoning wasn’t immediately known. The court also rejected a similar appeal from Pennsylvania. The fact that candidate filing was closed could have played a role, because justices earlier this year rejected a redraw of maps in Alabama because they said it was too near the filing window.

This is the current congressional map that has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. (NC GENERAL ASSEMBLY)

Briefs were submitted to the court last Wednesday on the appeal filed two weeks ago by

to challenge the validity of the map that redefined the 14 congressional districts in the state after the originals adopted in November by the General Assembly were determined to be partisan gerrymanders designed to expand Republicans’ control in both Raleigh and Washington.

The filing process ended Friday at noon, and there are some large contingents – 13 candidates in the 13th District and 15 in the 11th – in what could be the most competitive electoral landscape the state has seen. But the Supreme Court could have interrupted all of that.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) et al asked the Supreme Court to overturn the map approved last week by a Republican-majority, 3-judge panel in Wake County Superior Court, saying that

court had no right to draw a map, that it was the constitutional purview of the

General Assembly.

That Republican-majority panel in Wake County employed three former judges as

special masters to review remedial maps that the state Supreme Court had ordered to be drawn because legislators original maps for congress and the General Assembly were judged to be unconstitutional partisan gerrymanders designed to insulate if not expand Republicans’ control in Washington and Raleigh.

The special masters approved the maps lawmakers drew for the state House and Senate

but “modified” the map for congress, citing in their ruling that lawmakers were

responsible to draw the maps and they simply adjusted some districts. All those

maps were appealed by all parties – the North Carolina League of Conservation

Voters, Common Cause, a Harper et al group of voters (the three plaintiffs) –

and Republicans in the General Assembly.

The state Supreme Court rejected those appeals last week, enacted the maps, and

candidate resumed filing for office on Friday. The primary is scheduled for May

17, with possible run-offs in July.