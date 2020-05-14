Tyson Foods temporarily limiting operations at Wilkesboro facility

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tyson Foods will limit operations temporarily at its Wilkesboro facility after the coronavirus outbreak at the plant.

The company released the following statement:

The health and safety of our team members, their families and communities is our top priority, and we continue to take all precautions to protect them.

As a result, Tyson has made the voluntary decision to temporarily limit operations at our Wilkesboro, N.C. poultry processing facility today to carry out additional deep cleaning due to a combination of positive COVID-19 cases and team member absences related to quarantine and other factors.

The company has been working closely with local health officials and has completed COVID-19 testing plant team members and contractors. Tyson will share verified test results with health and government officials, team members and other stakeholders once complete data is available as part of our efforts to help communities where we operate better understand the coronavirus and the protective measures that can be taken to help prevent its spread.

When operations resume, team members at Tyson’s Wilkesboro facility will have access to additional testing, daily clinical symptom screenings, nurse practitioners and enhanced education. These programs are in addition to a host of protective measures Tyson has put in place that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19.

Tyson has put in place enhanced safety precautions and installed protective social distancing measures throughout our plants, including in the Wilkesboro facility, and taken steps to support our team members at this time, including:

· Wellness health screening of all team members each time they arrive at the facility, checking for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath in addition to continuing use of the infrared thermometers to check temperature.

· The supply of protective facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are worn.

· The use of face shields for team members where workstation barriers cannot physically be implemented.

· Additional dedicated social distance monitors stationed throughout the facility during all shifts to help ensure team members adhere to safety protocols and social distancing requirements.

· Increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when they are sick

· Doubled our “thank you” bonus for frontline workers to $120 million. Team members who cannot come to work because of illness or childcare issues related to COVID-19 will continue to qualify.